Two Rajasthan govt employees held for taking bribe

An engineer from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district and a child welfare scheme supervisor from Jhalawar district were Wednesday arrested for graft in separate incidents, an official said.

Mahipal Jatav (42), employed with a power distribution company of the state government, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.

Jatav, posted at Shambhupura had demanded the bribe from the complainant, Shafi Mohammad, to allot him an agricultural electricity connection, ACB inspector Narendra Singh said.

He said the accused had demanded a total Rs 1 lakh from Mohammad and was nabbed while accepting the first installment of Rs 30,000.

In the second incident, a woman working for a children welfare project of the state government in Aklera town was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 from an Aanganwadi worker, Singh said.

Kailash Bai had demanded the bribe from the complainant, Sangita Bai, for releasing funds under a child welfare scheme, he said.

The bureau has registered cases against both the accused under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

