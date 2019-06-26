Amit Shah arrives in Jammu and Kashmir for two-day visit

Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday to start his two-day maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking over as the Union Home Minister.

A Border Security Force (BSF) plane carrying the Home Minister landed at the technical area of Srinagar airport at 3.15 p.m. Shah is accompanied by a high-ranking team of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which includes Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, advisor to the Governor K. Vijay Kumar, state Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, state police chief Dilbag Singh and Joint Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Rahul Rasgotra were among the senior officials who received Shah at the airport.

From the airport, Shah, along with Malik, Subrahmanyam, Dilbag Singh, and Rasgotra, boarded a chopper en route the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Complex (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake.

Shah is scheduled to address a security review meeting for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra besides attending another meeting of the unified headquarters at the SKICC on Wednesday.

This year's Amarnath Yatra will begin on July 1 and end on August 15.

