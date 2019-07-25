Image Source : PTI Triple Talaq Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

The Lok Sabha is set to witness the passage of the contentious triple talaq bill on Thursday. Listing the bill for consideration in House proceedings, the government, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has also issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House.

The triple talaq bill was the first draft legislation tabled by the Narendra Modi government in this first session after it took the oath of office for a second term in May.

The bill, which criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, was bitterly opposed by several opposition parties.

The government, however, asserted that the bill is a step towards gender equality and justice.

Parties like the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK have demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.

The BJP-led NDA enjoys a strong majority in the lower house, making the passage of the bill a foregone conclusion. However, the government is set to face an uphill task in Rajya Sabha where opposition parties have a numerical advantage over the treasury benches.

Some of the BJP's allies, including the JD(U), have also expressed their reservation about the bill.

