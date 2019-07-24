Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha passes bill to tackle illicit deposit schemes

Lok Sabha on Wednesday approved a bill to save gullible investors from Ponzi schemes.

The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 was passed unanimously by a voice vote.

Once passed by Parliament, it will replace an Ordinance.

The Bill seeks to help tackle the menace of illicit deposit-taking activities in the country, which at present are exploiting regulatory gaps and lack of strict administrative measures to dupe poor and gullible people of their hard-earned money.

