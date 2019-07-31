Wednesday, July 31, 2019
     
  4. Three-year-old girl raped, beheaded by two men in Jharkhand

Three-year-old girl raped, beheaded by two men in Jharkhand

Police recovered the torso of the girl from the Telco police station area here Tuesday night, they said. Three persons, including the two main accused, were arrested in this connection, police said.

Jamshedpur Published on: July 31, 2019 22:01 IST
Representative News Image

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and beheaded by two men after abducting her from a platform of the Tatanagar railway station in Jharkhand, police said on Wednesday.

Police recovered the torso of the girl from the Telco police station area here Tuesday night, they said. Three persons, including the two main accused, were arrested in this connection, police said.

Sniffer dogs were pressed into service to locate the head of the girl, Superintendent of Police (Railway) Ehtesham Waquarib said. The incident had occurred on July 26, police said.

 
 

