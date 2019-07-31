Unnao rape survivour, her lawyer stable: KGMU doctors

Image Source : PTI UP DGP OP Singh outside the KGMU hospital after visiting the Unnao rape survivor, on July 29

The Unnao rape survivour and her lawyer Mahendra Singh, undergoing treatment at the King George Medical University hospital after getting injured in a road accident, are stable.

The doctors, however, said on Wednesday they were still in a critical condition, adding the girl had shown a slight improvement.

The two were on ventilator support at the trauma centre on Monday and doctors had said the next 24 hours would decide the further line of treatment.

The lawyer, who sustained multiple fractures and a head injury, had been on ventilator support after he was brought to the hospital on Sunday. The rape survivour was put on ventilator hours later as the impact of her injuries was delayed.

The femur bone fracture caused excessive internal bleeding, to the extent of over a litre of blood, doctors said.

(with inputs from agencies)