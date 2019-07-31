Unnao rape victim's uncle blames Sengar, says has all evidence against him

Unnao rape victim's uncle on Wednesday blamed BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar for the tragedy befallen on his family and said he has all the evidence against the political strongman accused of raping his niece at his residence in 2017.

Brought to the Ganga ghat from Rae Bareli jail to attend the last rites of his wife, Pushpa, who died in a road accident on Sunday, Mahesh Singh was not allowed by the district administration to interact with reporters.

But as he was being taken back to the police vehicle after the cremation, he burst out: "My entire family has been eliminated. I have been framed in fake cases.""Kuldeep Singh Sengar has got everything done. I have all the evidence," he said.

Singh's wife was among the two people who died when the car they were travelling in with the rape victim and her lawyer was hit by a truck. The other person dead was the rape victim's another aunt. All of them were on their way to meet Singh in Rae Bareli jail. Singh has been in jail in connection with a nearly two-decade-old case for beating Sengar's brother.

On Tuesday, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court granted a one-day parole to him to attend his wife's last rites. Sengar, a four-time MLA, has been accused by the now 19-year-old woman of raping her at his residence in 2017 when she was a minor. The rape case was filed against the Bangermau MLA after the woman tried to immolate herself outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in April last year.

Following an outcry after the road accident, the Uttar Pradesh government recommended for a CBI probe. The central agency took over the case and has booked Sengar and 10 others in the accident case.

