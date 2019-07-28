Aim to create Indian patents in 5G: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Image Source : PTI Union Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that his vision of 5G ecosystem in the country includes the creation of Indian patents in fifth-generation (5G) technology.

Speaking at the curtain raiser event of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019, he stressed that 5G, along with Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), must lead to transformation.

"My vision and ambition is not just specific to roll out of 5G services but also creation of Indian IP and patents in 5G technology," he said

Prasad invited industry leaders, brands, innovators, academia and the policy makers to IMC 2019 which will be held here October 14-16. "We are hopeful that with the concerted efforts, from all corners, celebrating the true spirit of digital India, this event will be a grand success," he added.

The event, jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India, will have over 40 participating countries, more than 300 exhibitors and over 250 speakers this year.

