Monday, July 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Telangana Congress working president Revanth Reddy quits post

Telangana Congress working president Revanth Reddy quits post

The announcement came two days after anotherTelangana Congress working president, Ponnam Prabhakar, resigned supporting the demand that Rahul Gandhi continues as party president and take back his offer to quit.

PTI PTI
Hyderabad Published on: June 30, 2019 23:43 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Telangana Congress working president Revanth Reddy quits post

In the second high-level resignation in the Telangana Congress since last week, state unit working president Revanth Reddy Sunday said he has quit from the post to pave the way for restructuring of the party.

His announcement came two days after anotherTelangana Congress working president, Ponnam Prabhakar, resigned supporting the demand that Rahul Gandhi continue as party president and take back his offer to quit.

Reddy said Gandhis message was "loud and clear" that he wanted accountability from leaders.

"He wants all the senior leaders should take responsibility and step downto pave way for the party to wear a new look. As suggested by him, I announced my resignation yesterday, Reddy told PTI.

Reddy was elected to Lok Sabha from Malkajgiri constituency in the recently held General Elections.

AICC in charge of party affairs in Telangana R C Khuntia has said it was the decision of individual leaders to quit their posts.

Congress in Telangana has passed a resolution requesting Gandhi to withdraw his resignation, he said.

Supporting the demand that Gandhi continue as party president, AICC secretary V Hanumantha Rao Saturday said he would not like to continue in party post if their leader did not listen to their requests.

ALSO READ | Four youth Congress leaders resign from primary membership in Jammu 

ALSO READ | AICC Secretary Tarun Kumar submits resignation

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPerform or leave: Tripura CM to govt employees Next StoryAspiring CA held for duping people by creating fake website of Amazon  