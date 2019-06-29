Image Source : TWITTER AICC Secretary Tarun Kumar submits resignation

AICC Secretary and Rajasthan Co-incharge Tarun Kumar has resigned from his post following Congress' dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

In a letter written to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Kumar states that he is equally responsible for the party's poor showings and takes full responsibility of the failiure in his capacity as 'Co-incharge' for the state of Rajasthan.

"Congress Party workers collectively worked hard in the recent Lok Sabha elections, however the result could not meet our expectations. In my opinion we are all equally responsible for the party's defeat and me being Co-incharge in Rajasthan takes the responsibility in the assigned region and put forward my resignation" he wrote in his letter.

AICC Secretary and Rajasthan Co-Incharge Tarun Kumar submits his resignation from the post, to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, pic.twitter.com/CmE4rKGrBG — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

Many senior congress leaders and office bearers had resigned post the 2019 debacle where Congress could manage only 52 seats.

Rajasthan was one of three states where Congress had won the State Assembly elections in the month of December 2018. In these states INC could only manage a total of 3 seats from possible 65.

ALSO READ: Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar sends resignation to Rahul Gandhi

ALSO READ: Congress RTI cell head quits after Lok Sabha debacle

Watch | Rahul Gandhi firm on his decision of stepping down from the post of Congress President