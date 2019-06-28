Congress RTI cell head quits after Lok Sabha debacle

Image Source : TWITTER Congress RTI cell head Vivek Tankha

Saying the Congress cannot afford a stalemate for too long, party Chairman for Law and RTI Vivek Tankha has resigned and urged President Rahul Gandhi to revive the Congress as "a fighting force".

In a series of tweets on Friday, Tankha said: "We all should submit our resignations from party positions and give Rahulji a free hand to choose his team... I unequivocally submit my resignation as AICC Department Chairman Law, RTI and HR. Party cannot afford a stalemate for too long."

He added: "Rahulji, please make drastic changes to revive the party as a fighting force. You have the commitment and determination. Just cobble a good, acceptable and influential nation-wide team. I am with you in all situations."

The Congress this week dissolved all district committees of its Uttar Pradesh unit and also formed a three-member disciplinary committee to look into acts of gross indiscipline and anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress suffered a major defeat in the elections, winning just 52 seats. Rahul Gandhi himself was defeated in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh although he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala.

Since then, Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that he wants to give up the party presidency.

