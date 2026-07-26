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IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE: India win the toss, opt to bat first in Harare

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Updated:

India and Zimbabwe are all set to take on each other in the third T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides will meet at the Harare Sports Club, and both sides will hope to put in their best performance in the game.

India vs Zimbabwe
India vs Zimbabwe Image Source : PTI
Harare:

The stage is set for the third and final T20I of the ongoing series between India and Zimbabwe. The two sides are meeting at the Harare Sports Club for the clash, and both will be hoping to put in their best performance. It is worth noting that the result of the clash does not matter for the Men in Blue as they won the first two T20Is of the three-game affair and clinched the series as well. They will hope to put in another good showing in hopes of clean-sweeping the hosts. 

On the other hand, Zimbabwe will aim to improve significantly and register a consolation win. However, considering their form, it would prove to be a difficult task for the hosts as the Indian team has steamrolled them in the first two games of the series. 

 

 

Live updates :IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE: India aim to clean sweep hosts, Zimbabwe looking for consolation win

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  • 4:21 PM (IST)Jul 26, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    What did Shreyas Iyer say at the toss?

    "We're going to bat first considering that we are playing on the same wicket and anticipating for it to get slower and slower. [Happy with the way this pitch played yesterday?] Certainly, we got 220 on the board and we got a phenomenal start the way boys played. It's just, you know, coming today in the morning and reflecting back on those performances give me thrills and obviously want to replicate the same performance again," Shreyas Iyer said.

  • 4:12 PM (IST)Jul 26, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
     
    India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma
  • 4:08 PM (IST)Jul 26, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss!

    The Indian team has won the toss in Harare, and the Men in Blue have opted to bat first in the clash. The side will look to post a huge total on the board and hope to put in a good showing. 

  • 4:07 PM (IST)Jul 26, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I between India and Zimbabwe! The two sides are meeting today at the Harare Sports Club for the final game of the series!

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