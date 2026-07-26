IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE: India win the toss, opt to bat first in Harare

Harare:

The stage is set for the third and final T20I of the ongoing series between India and Zimbabwe. The two sides are meeting at the Harare Sports Club for the clash, and both will be hoping to put in their best performance. It is worth noting that the result of the clash does not matter for the Men in Blue as they won the first two T20Is of the three-game affair and clinched the series as well. They will hope to put in another good showing in hopes of clean-sweeping the hosts.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe will aim to improve significantly and register a consolation win. However, considering their form, it would prove to be a difficult task for the hosts as the Indian team has steamrolled them in the first two games of the series.