Tuesday, July 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Surprised by India's reaction: Pak PM Imran Khan on Trump's offer of mediation in Kashmir issue

Surprised by India's reaction: Pak PM Imran Khan on Trump's offer of mediation in Kashmir issue

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he was surprised by India's reaction to US President Donald Trump's offer of mediation in the Kashmir issue.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2019 18:25 IST
File
Image Source : PTI

File

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he was surprised by India's reaction to US President Donald Trump's offer of mediation in the Kashmir issue. 

Earlier on Monday, Trump had said that he would love to act as a mediator between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue. The statement came when Khan met Trump at the White House for the first time on Monday.

Trump said that he is ready to help, if the two countries ask.

"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," Trump said in his opening remarks at the Oval Office during his meeting with Khan.

Khan welcomed Trump's remarks and said if the US agrees, prayers of more than a billion people will be with him.

India, however, rebuffed Trump's offer, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had never made such a request to him, and stressed that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are "discussed only bilaterally".

ALSO READ | Donald Trump on Kashmir: Another gaffe by US President in a long line of flubs?

Video: Here's what Donald Trump said about Kashmir mediation

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPolicy on Kashmiri Pandits’ rehabilitation to be framed after consultations: Ram Madhav Next StoryBSF commanders asked to spend 25 nights a month at posts along border  