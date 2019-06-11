Income Tax officials raid offices of Srinagar Deputy Mayor across 3 locations

Image Source : TWITTER Income Tax Department raids at private offices of Srinagar`s Deputy Mayor

A team of Income Tax (I-T) officials on Tuesday raided the offices of Sheikh Imran, the Deputy Mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Informed sources said the team carried out the raids at the offices located in the Old City's Bohri Kadal area and Nowgam in the outskirts of the city.

However, the reason for the raids remain unknown.

Tuesday's raids come two days after officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) carried out searches at the corporate headquarters of the J&K Bank in Srinagar city.

Informed sources said that I-T officials have also arrived at the J&K Bank corporate headquarters in Srinagar, with no further details.

