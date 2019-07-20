Image Source : PTI Slight respite from humid weather as rain lashes parts of Delhi (representational image)

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday, bringing relief to the people from the humid weather.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. Humidity was recorded at 74 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 37 degrees Celsius, a MeT department official said.

On Friday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded a high of 36.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 25 degrees Celsius.

