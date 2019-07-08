Delhi Weather Update: Heavy rainfall expected in NCR in next 24 hours

Image Source : PTI Heavy rainfall expected in Delhi, NCR in next 24 hours

Southwest monsoon, which had made a quiet entry into the national capital two days ago, did not cause rains till date. The situation is expected to change in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

Delhi and its adjoining areas are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, IMD said.

As rains lashed Mumbai, while there were no rains in Delhi except traces at some parts, in last two days.

The India Meteorological Department said conditions are becoming favourable for southwest monsoon advancing into remaining parts of Haryana, Punjab and some more parts of Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

We hope showers would occur at a good rate on July 10 and 11," said Kuldeep Srivastava, Head at India Meteorological Department's regional center.

Rainfall in Delhi will bring respite to locals, who have been reeling under severe heat wave conditions in the past few days, with temperatures in Delhi and surrounding regions constantly above 40 degrees Celsius.

