India's first semi-open jail for women to be inaugurated on June 20

India's first semi-open jail for women -- located at Delhi's Tihar jail -- will be inaugurated on June 20.

The jail currently has 10 inmates.

"We did a soft-launch last October and five female inmates have been lodged there since. On Friday, I directed that five more women inmates be lodged there after I interviewed them and evaluated the recommendations of the Selection Committee," Indian Express quoted Ajay Kashyap, director general of Tihar Jail, as saying.

According to the IE report, out of the five who will be joining soon, three have been sentenced for murders and two for dowry deaths.

The premises are a four-minute drive from Jail No 6. It is located near the residential buildings of Tihar Jail personnel inside the main complex. On the first floor is a work station. Upstairs is their dormitory, comprising of 10 wooden beds and thick mattresses, two coolers, a television set, a new refrigerator and an open kitchen.

Male inmates have had a functional semi-open and open jail for quite some time.