Remembering Arun Jaitley: PM Modi, top ministers recall memories with former minister

Top ministers on Tuesday remembered Arun Jaitley, their beloved colleague and former minister in the Modi government. The tributes were paid at a prayer meeting at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
Former Finance Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitely passed away on August 24 in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Hospital at the age of 66.
Remembering Arun Jaitley: Who said what
- We will always miss Arun ji, says PM Modi
-
Whatever work Jaitley Ji got, he added tremendous value to that. We will all remember so many memories with Arun Ji. His life inspires us to work harder for the nation: PM Modi
-
Jaitley ji was loved by the media too, says PM Modi
- Jaitley ji was known for his one-liners: PM Modi
- He was an "anmol ratna': PM Modi
- Arun Jaitley Ji remained a very close friend. He was a stalwart blessed with so much talent. He was a multi-faceted personality. I miss his presence: PM Modi
- Till his last moment, Arun Jaitley was concerned about the nation. He was so much engrossed in it. And that was his source of energy: PM Modi
- I never thought a day will come when I'll have to pay tribute to my friend.We were friends for so long but I couldn't pay my last respects to him, there will always be a burden on my heart because of it.
- I will forever be burdened with the fact that I couldn't meet him the last time: PM Modi
- Presence of opposition leaders here is evidence of his ability of working together with everyone. During his student life, when others were focusing on their careers, he spent 19 months in jail during emergency: JP Nadda