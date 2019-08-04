Ramdev demands abrogation of constitutional provision giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir

Sunday, August 04, 2019
     
Yoga guru Ramdev on Sunday demanded the withdrawal of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accords special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying there should be "one Constitution, one rule in the country".  

PTI PTI
Haridwar Published on: August 04, 2019 23:50 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Yoga guru Ramdev on Sunday demanded the withdrawal of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accords special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying there should be "one Constitution, one rule in the country".

Ramdev said he was confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would scrap the provision. "The day when the country will be governed by one Constitution and a uniform law is not far away," he said.

On the mediation efforts in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, Ramdev said the mediation panel only "wasted" its time. He said he had expressed his doubts even earlier that the panel would not be able to come up with a solution to the issue. The Supreme Court should soon deliver a verdict in the case, he said.

 
 

