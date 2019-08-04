Home Minister Amit Shah to introduce Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha tomorrow. The bill aims to implement 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in July, the Union Cabinet approved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 and paved the way to extend the 10 per cent reservation for poor in educational institutes and government offices in the state.

It was in January when Centre approved a constitutional amendment to provide a 10 per cent reservation to the Economically Weaker Sections for direct recruitment in government jobs and higher education institutes.

This EWS quota is over and above the reservation cap of 50 per cent. Those with an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh are categorised as economically weaker.

