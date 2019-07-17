Image Source : PTI Rain turns Delhi weather pleasant, causes traffic jams

Delhi woke up to a cool and pleasant morning on Wednesday as overnight rain brought the mercury levels down, providing much-needed relief to the people even as it threw the traffic out of gear due to water-logging.

Delhi received 21.6 mm rainfall since Tuesday evening, which led to water-logging in several parts of the city. It also led to traffic congestion on major arteries during busy office hours on Wednesday morning.

According to the traffic police, water-logging occurred in Ashok Vihar, Sangam Vihar, Mahipalpur, Mehrauli, Karol Baug and Munirka, among other areas.

"Due to rains, traffic jams have been reported everywhere. Vehicular movement is slow due to water-logging," said a traffic officer.

There are chances of light to moderate rains throughout Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"There is forecast of thunderstorm in the evening as well. Temperature is expected to hover between 25-33 degrees Celsius," said an IMD official.

On Tuesday, maximum temperature was recorded at 33.4 degrees Celsius and minimum at 24.2 degrees Celsius.

