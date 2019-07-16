Heavy rains to hit parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh; IMD issues yellow warning

Image Source : PTI Heavy rains to hit parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh (Representational image)

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Nainital, Pithoragarh and Udham Singh Nagar districts during next 24 hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, the weatherman has issued yellow warning for heavy rains on Tuesday.

Many parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate showers since Sunday with Dharamshala recording 71 mm rainfall, the meteorological department said.

Paonta Sahib received 36 mm rains in the last 24 hours, followed by Palampur (31 mm), Pachhad (26 mm), Nahan (19 mm), Jogindernagar (18 mm), Kasauli (16 mm), Solan (14 mm), Una (11 mm), Shimla (9 mm) and Manali (1 mm), it said.

Una was the hottest place in the state at 34.6 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was recorded in Keylong at 10.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

The MeT issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption or danger to life.

Yellow is the least dangerous of all the weather warnings.

(With inputs from agencies)