How to keep your car in top shape during monsoon rains 

Monsoon is finally here and it brings with it heavy rains, waterlogging, major traffic jams among others. However, driving in monsoon rain is something that tempts you as well.

But whether it is tackling the daily hardships of the rains or enjoying the lovely downpour, your car needs to be in top shape to do either. You need to take care of some basic stuff to ensure that your car is in a healthy state during monsoon as well as post it.

Here are some tips to take care of your cars during rainy season:

Wipers are CRUCIAL: Not that it needs saying but wipers are an essential aspect of driving in the rain. You need to make sure your wipers are working properly. Sometimes the wipers look to be functioning properly, however, they are not. When the rubber on the wipers wears out, the wiper-motor works but it is in all probability doing more harm to your windshield than good. Get it checked before the season. It will help you save a lot in the long run. Service Check: Make sure you have checked in to your nearest car dealership for your regular service. Cars need to be brushed up from time to time and that is done during their regular service. If your car is old, you need to be all the more careful of this aspect. Imagine your car breaking down in the middle of a downpour. Won't that be bad? Brake Check: Water reduces Friction - Science! Brakes are important for safety. More so when the roads are full of water. Make sure the brake pads in your car are not burnt out. Mostly when you take your car for its regular service, the service executive will let you know if your brakes need replacement. But it is always better to be on the safer side and ask about the brakes pro-actively. Tyres: If your tyres are worn out, your car is more likely to slip. The more the rubber on the tyre the better will be the grip and the better will be the drivability when the roads are soaking water. Make sure that your tyres still have life in them, if not get them changed. Avoid covering the car: When you cover the car during rains it creates moisture under the cover. Don't forget, machines and moisture don't go well together. Headlights and other electrical connections: Make sure that the headlights are working fine. Rains can sometimes affect headlights with already faulty wirings. Make sure there is no leakage in the headlights. If you see moisture creating in the headlight make sure you get them buffed. Driving through water: When driving through water always remember the water level might be lower compared to where you are sitting but it might still get to the car's exhaust pipe. If there is a lot of water, its best to take a detour or an alternate route. Most Importantly - DRIVE SAFE! You can check your car as much as you want but the key to enjoying rains to driving safe. Roads are slippery and there is a lot of water on the tyre as well as the brake pads. The car might not react to your actions the way you are used to on a dry day. Hence it is always better to drive a bit on the slower side and stay safe while you still enjoy the amazing weather

