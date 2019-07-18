Thursday, July 18, 2019
     
Minimum security cover please: Priyanka Gandhi's request to CM Yogi

“I appreciate the security arrangements made during my visits to the state but I request you to keep the security cover to minimum so that people do not face any inconvenience,” Priyanka Gandhi wrote.

New Delhi Updated on: July 18, 2019 18:50 IST
Congress eastern UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on
Congress eastern UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath appreciating him for the security arrangements made during her visit to the state.

Priyanka, however, requested the Chief Minister to keep the security cover to minimum to avoid any inconvenience to the people.

“I appreciate the security arrangements made during my visits to the state but I request you to keep the security cover to minimum so that people do not face any inconvenience,” she wrote.

