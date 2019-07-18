Minimum security cover please: Priyanka Gandhi's request to CM Yogi

Image Source : PTI Congress eastern UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath appreciating him for the security arrangements made during her visit to the state.

Priyanka, however, requested the Chief Minister to keep the security cover to minimum to avoid any inconvenience to the people.

“I appreciate the security arrangements made during my visits to the state but I request you to keep the security cover to minimum so that people do not face any inconvenience,” she wrote.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath says,'I appreciate the security arrangements made during my visits to the state but I request you to keep the security cover to minimum so that people do not face any inconvenience.' pic.twitter.com/6KMAqs3MLe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2019

