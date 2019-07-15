No end to dynasty politics? Congress gives entire Uttar Pradesh's charge to Priyanka Gandhi

Image Source : FILE/AP Priyanka Gandhi had, ahead of the Lok Sabha election, made a formal entry to the world of politics. She was appointed as the Congress general secretary of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was the in-charge of the Congress party in eastern Uttar Pradesh, will now lead the party in the entire state.

The decision has been taken in the aftermath of the drubbing Congress received at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

While Priyanka had been entrusted with the leading the party in the East, Jyotiraditya Scindia was appointed as party general secretary Uttar Pradesh West.

Her appointment, however, did not prove to be much of a success as Congress could only secure just one seat (of 80) in the entire state -- that of Rae Bareli, contested by Priyanka's mother and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

After the dismal show in the general election, the Congress party dissolved all its district committees in the state. A three-member panel had been set up by the party to look into complaints of gross indiscipline during the election.

Priyanka's ascension has, sources say, been planned in order to revive the Congress cadre in the state.

Furthermore, with assembly by-polls for 12 seats in Uttar Pradesh approaching, Congress has constituted a two-member team to oversee election preparations in the assembly constituencies.