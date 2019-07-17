Wednesday, July 17, 2019
     
Priyanka Gandhi joins #SareeTwitter trend, shares pic from her wedding day

No sooner did Priyanka Gandhi joined #SareeTwitter trend with the throwback picture than members of the social media started pouring in compliments. The trend started on Monday and has been continuing with women posting pictures in saree. Not only women, even men are posting pictures of their family members dressed in sarees.

New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2019 11:53 IST
The viral #SareeTwitter trend is catching on like wildfire and now, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has posted a throwback picture of herself draped in a gorgeous saree that has caught everyone's attention. Priyanka Gandhi took to social media and posted a 22-year-old picture of herself in an orange saree, which has now gone viral across the internet.

"Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter", Priyanka Gandhi Vadra captioned the picture. Have a look:

No sooner did Priyanka Gandhi joined #SareeTwitter trend with the throwback picture than members of the social media started pouring in compliments. 

The trend started on Monday and has been continuing with women posting pictures in saree. Not only women, even men are posting pictures of their family members dressed in sarees.

Before Priyanka Gandhi, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and BJP's Nupur Sharma have also taken part in the viral #SareeTwitter trend on the microblogging website.

"Because #SareeTwitter & I cannot miss tweeting with this hashtag", said Priyanka Chaturvedi while posting pictures of herself draped in saree.

