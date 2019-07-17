Image Source : TWITTER Priyanka Gandhi joins #SareeTwitter trend, shares pic from her wedding day

The viral #SareeTwitter trend is catching on like wildfire and now, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has posted a throwback picture of herself draped in a gorgeous saree that has caught everyone's attention. Priyanka Gandhi took to social media and posted a 22-year-old picture of herself in an orange saree, which has now gone viral across the internet.

"Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter", Priyanka Gandhi Vadra captioned the picture. Have a look:

Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/EdwzGAP3Wt — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2019

No sooner did Priyanka Gandhi joined #SareeTwitter trend with the throwback picture than members of the social media started pouring in compliments.

वाह आज आपकी ये तस्वीर देख कर अत्यंत आनंद का अनुभव हुआ.

ईश्वर आपका स्वस्थ और लम्बा साथ यूँ ही बना कर रखे. बधाई,

भगवान आप को ऐसा ही खुश रखें, भगवान आप और आपके परिवार को बहुत खुश रखें ऐसे ही हंसते रहे पूरा परिवार, pic.twitter.com/RAvUJOZEa1 — सतपाल सिंह(सतु सिंह)‌ (@GSatusingh) July 17, 2019

The trend started on Monday and has been continuing with women posting pictures in saree. Not only women, even men are posting pictures of their family members dressed in sarees.

Before Priyanka Gandhi, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and BJP's Nupur Sharma have also taken part in the viral #SareeTwitter trend on the microblogging website.

Here comes a trend I can completely relate to! #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/CrP95J5edv — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) July 15, 2019

"Because #SareeTwitter & I cannot miss tweeting with this hashtag", said Priyanka Chaturvedi while posting pictures of herself draped in saree.

Because #SareeTwitter & I cannot miss tweeting with this hashtag :) pic.twitter.com/VTC2ISlvoy — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 15, 2019

Read more Trending news

Women take over the internet with their gorgeous pictures for #SareeTwitter trend, check out

Forget dancing uncle, video of this man dancing on Gallan Goodiyaan at his 25th anniversary is going viral