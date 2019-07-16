Women take over the internet with their gorgeous pictures for #SareeTwitter trend, check out

#SareeTwitter trend pleasantly surprised the netizens on Monday when women started flooding the internet with their favorite pictures in the beautiful nine-yards. While the origin of this trend is still not figured out, but it has spread on the internet like wildfire. In just a small amount of time, it has reached to every woman and they have shared their most elegant picture in a saree on Twitter. Not just common people but celeb and politicians have also been bitten by this viral bug.
Check out women who are sharing their pictures under #SareeTwitter-
Saree dipicts our Indian tradition and culture. It is also supposed to be known as our sexiest costume. One looks dignified , elegant, beautiful , graceful and yet can seem very appealing in it #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/gVIuAZ6Uco— Nagma (@nagma_morarji) July 15, 2019
Because #SareeTwitter & I cannot miss tweeting with this hashtag :) pic.twitter.com/VTC2ISlvoy— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 15, 2019
Ok!!! After completing #100SareePact in 2016-2017, it’s difficult to select 4 pics for #SareeTwitter ... but here they are!! 4 of my favs.. pic.twitter.com/4r9UefUHjM— richa anirudh (@richaanirudh) July 16, 2019
Not really a saree person but can you do without it in India ?— Pankhuri Pathak پنکھڑی (@pankhuripathak) July 16, 2019
Though I haven’t worn one for a long long time now but here is #SareeTwitter from over the years . pic.twitter.com/j48edL4Xsi
saw #SareeTwitter trending and just had to participate pic.twitter.com/HzTcTpHlhO— david tennant’s publicist (@maevewiIey) July 14, 2019
Hello hello here’s my #SareeTwitter entry hehe pic.twitter.com/8D3yLqqhtk— Smriti (@SSmriti17) July 16, 2019
Can husbands get on the #SareeTwitter train ? pic.twitter.com/soNu5C1Lru— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) July 16, 2019
#SareeTwitter the only fashion trend which will never fade or die. The Evergreen #saree. pic.twitter.com/uaML7xLmRs— meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) July 15, 2019
here’s @drunkDonQuixote and i blessing #sareetwitter pic.twitter.com/1QTnHEa6TB— dingus (@heytangerine) July 15, 2019
So here goes my #SareeTwitter....i m quiet shy to post my own pics...but my love for sarees is undenying...and to a friend who promptede to do so...gud morning all...have a nice day!!!! pic.twitter.com/SNrxW3ul8Z— Roopali Sharma (@Roopali_AS) July 16, 2019
Can't let #sareetwitter pass without sharing my favs ♥️ pic.twitter.com/KqSnR1FrS9— Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) July 15, 2019
Here comes a trend I can completely relate to! #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/CrP95J5edv— Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) July 15, 2019
