Women take over the internet with their gorgeous pictures for #SareeTwitter trend, check out

#SareeTwitter trend pleasantly surprised the netizens on Monday when women started flooding the internet with their favorite pictures in the beautiful nine-yards. While the origin of this trend is still not figured out, but it has spread on the internet like wildfire. In just a small amount of time, it has reached to every woman and they have shared their most elegant picture in a saree on Twitter. Not just common people but celeb and politicians have also been bitten by this viral bug.

Check out women who are sharing their pictures under #SareeTwitter-

Saree dipicts our Indian tradition and culture. It is also supposed to be known as our sexiest costume. One looks dignified , elegant, beautiful , graceful and yet can seem very appealing in it #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/gVIuAZ6Uco — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) July 15, 2019

Because #SareeTwitter & I cannot miss tweeting with this hashtag :) pic.twitter.com/VTC2ISlvoy — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 15, 2019

Ok!!! After completing #100SareePact in 2016-2017, it’s difficult to select 4 pics for #SareeTwitter ... but here they are!! 4 of my favs.. pic.twitter.com/4r9UefUHjM — richa anirudh (@richaanirudh) July 16, 2019

Not really a saree person but can you do without it in India ?

Though I haven’t worn one for a long long time now but here is #SareeTwitter from over the years . pic.twitter.com/j48edL4Xsi — Pankhuri Pathak پنکھڑی (@pankhuripathak) July 16, 2019

saw #SareeTwitter trending and just had to participate pic.twitter.com/HzTcTpHlhO — david tennant’s publicist (@maevewiIey) July 14, 2019

Can husbands get on the #SareeTwitter train ? pic.twitter.com/soNu5C1Lru — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) July 16, 2019

#SareeTwitter the only fashion trend which will never fade or die. The Evergreen #saree. pic.twitter.com/uaML7xLmRs — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) July 15, 2019

So here goes my #SareeTwitter....i m quiet shy to post my own pics...but my love for sarees is undenying...and to a friend who promptede to do so...gud morning all...have a nice day!!!! pic.twitter.com/SNrxW3ul8Z — Roopali Sharma (@Roopali_AS) July 16, 2019

Can't let #sareetwitter pass without sharing my favs ♥️ pic.twitter.com/KqSnR1FrS9 — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) July 15, 2019

Here comes a trend I can completely relate to! #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/CrP95J5edv — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) July 15, 2019

