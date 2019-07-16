Tuesday, July 16, 2019
     
Women take over the internet with their gorgeous pictures for #SareeTwitter trend, check out

#SareeTwitter trend pleasantly surprised the netizens on Monday when women started flooding the internet with their favorite pictures in the beautiful nine-yards.

New Delhi Published on: July 16, 2019 14:20 IST
#SareeTwitter trend pleasantly surprised the netizens on Monday when women started flooding the internet with their favorite pictures in the beautiful nine-yards. While the origin of this trend is still not figured out, but it has spread on the internet like wildfire. In just a small amount of time, it has reached to every woman and they have shared their most elegant picture in a saree on Twitter. Not just common people but celeb and politicians have also been bitten by this viral bug. 

