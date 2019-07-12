Image Source : TWITTER Forget Dancing Uncle, video of this man dancing on Gallan Goodiyaan at his 25th anniversary is going viral

Becoming popular is no longer a difficult task, thanks to social media where anything can go viral. There are random people, who lived a normal life and suddenly a day comes when everyone wants to be a part of their life. Such is the power of the internet. Similar was the case with Sanjeev Shrivastava who became popular with the name of ‘dancing uncle’ when a video of him dancing at his brother-in-law's wedding in Gwalior went viral on social media like crazy.

Not only him, but there have also been others who became an overnight sensation and now it seems that we have another one in the race. A video of an uncle dancing on his 25th wedding anniversary is going viral in which he can be seen enjoying the party to the fullest, in the real sense of the term. A Twitter user shared a video of this uncle and aunty who were rejoicing at their special occasion. At once, you’ll think that they might be cutting the cake and thanking everyone for gracing the party but mind you, you’ll be surprised once you’ll start watching the video.

The video has gained over sixteen thousand likes and as many as three thousand people have retweeted the same and it is increasing. The user shared the video of the uncle dancing with full enthusiasm on the Bollywood song Gallan Goodiyaan from the movie Dil Dhadakne Do. It was captioned as, “my uncle and aunt dancing at their 25th-anniversary party is THE MOST.”

Have a look at the video that will make your day:

my uncle and aunt dancing at their 25th anniversary party is THE MOST pic.twitter.com/AxOcw6s22J — Namaah (@thehappyn00dle) July 7, 2019

The video is getting a lot of love from Twitteratis who left all sort of comments on it. Check out some of them:

Curious to see the dance he did in his marriage. — Kachra Peti (@kachra_peti) July 7, 2019

He’s got the moves and he’s one lucky fella👀👀💃🏻 — Mick McCarthy (@mickthegiant) July 8, 2019

My knees hurt just by watching this. I am in my 20s — Awkward AF (@shelzosaurus) July 7, 2019

Nice but what is dancing ? Jack Daniels , Bourbon or Glenfiddich — Vadin (@SunBunAurPun) July 7, 2019

I had this amount of energy 30 years back. I'm 26. — Abhinav (@thedamntrips) July 8, 2019

Unstoppable uncle ,guess the song is such ...plugs energy ...take aunty along while you dance a jig ....Happy 25th Guyz ..wishing many more such happy moments .. — Purnima Shetty (@PurnimaShetty2) July 8, 2019

Also, have a look at the original dancing uncle’s video that went viral like wildfire in which he can be seen dancing with his wife on Govinda’s popular track Aapke Aa Jane Se:

This man dancing to Govinda's 'Aapke Aa Jane Se' is the best thing you'll see on the internet today. pic.twitter.com/NRrQqM1dU4 — Filmibeat.com (@filmibeat) June 1, 2018

Talking about the original song, it had Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Vikrant Massey, Ridhima Sud, Manoj Pahwa, among others dancing on the peppy number.

