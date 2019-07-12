Dabangg 3 actress Sonakshi Sinha booked for cheating, UP Police visit Mumbai residence

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has been booked by the Police in connection with a cheating case filed against her. The officials of Uttar Pradesh police visited her Mumbai house in Juhu on Thursday. It all happened when last year an event organizer, Pramod Sharma filed a case against the actress in Moradabad accusing her of not turning up at an event in New Delhi even after accepting a booking amount of Rs 24 lakhs.

The UP police reached her home to take her statement in the case but since the actress was not present, they left after waiting for a few hours. However, they are likely to visit the actress again. The actress’s spokesperson, however, refuted the reports in an interview to Mumbai Mirror and said, Mumbai Mirror, "In her nine years long career, she has only worked with complete honesty and sincerity. What this man is accusing her of is completely untrue and baseless.”

The spokesperson continued, “This is just a way of extortion by maligning her spot free reputation in the press and it is not something that Sonakshi and her team will succumb to. She is a thorough professional and we have been more than cooperative with whichever authorities that have gotten in touch with us because we have nothing to hide."

Talking about work front, the actress will next be seen in Khandaani Shafakhana in which she will be playing the role of a sexologist. She will also be seen playing playing the role of Rajjo opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. Not only this, she is all set to play the role of a scientist in Akshay Kumar’s film Mission Mangal.

