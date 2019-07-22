Pragya Thakur kicks up another controversy: I have not become MP to clean toilets and drains

Image Source : PTI Thakur is not new to controversies. In the run-to her Lok Sabha elections, she had termed Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a "patriot". She had also claimed that the then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks due to her "curse".

BJP MLA from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur gave another controversial statement that she has not become a lawmaker to clean drains or toilets. Meanwhile, taking dig at her, the Congress said that this statement has "exposed" the "hollowness" of the BJP's flagship 'Swachh Bharat' campaign.

Thakur who is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, was a meeting of BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh. SHe also said that the job of an MP is to work with MLAs, corporators and public representatives to ensure development.

"So keep this in mind,we are not here for cleaning a drain. Is it clear? We are absolutely not (here) for cleaning your toilets. The work which we are supposed to do and elected for, we will do it honestly. This we had said in the past, saying it today and stick to it in future as well," said Thakur, who won her maiden election from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat by defeating Congress leader Digvijay Singh.

The Hindutva leader further said an MP should be told to do work befitting a parliamentarian. "An MP's work is to join hands with MLAs, corporators and public representatives for development," she added.

"You got (my) phone number easily and rang (me) up.." Thakur said while referring to a call she had received, apparently from a party worker, when she was in Delhi recently.

Thakur said she would give a "patient hearing" to the workers once the Parliamentary sessions gets over."Whatever the problem is it will be resolved. The funds we get (as an MP) will be used for public good," she said. The ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh has criticised Thakur's statement.

"Thakur's statement speaks about the BJP and the so-called concern its MPs have had towards the problems faced by people," state Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza said. She said Thakur's statement has "exposed" the "hollowness" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

Thakur is not new to controversies. In the run-to her Lok Sabha elections, she had termed Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a "patriot". She had also claimed that the then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks due to her "curse". Her statement on Godse had evoked strong rebuke from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had said that he would never forgive her for insulting the Father of the Nation.

