On this Yoga Day, PM Narendra Modi will lead 30 thousand people in Ranchi

Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Narendra Modi has been an active participant in Yoga Day celebrations in the past.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the country's International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations on June 21 at a function at Ranchi in Jharkhand, where approximately 30,000 people are expected to participate, an official said on Saturday.

"On June 13, there will be a curtain raiser to the main event at Ranchi, which will be attended by several state dignitaries, besides the Yoga organisations and gurus," said Ministry of AYUSH, the nodal Ministry for observation of International Day of Yoga across the country.

The Ministry has requested the stake-holding ministries and departments of the central and state governments and other related institutions to work in a coordinated manner to observe the IDY in accordance with national priorities and to secure long term gains in the area of public health and well-being.

The Ministry is encouraging all individuals and institutions -- including educational institutions, government bodies, business firms, industries and cultural organizations - to join IDY for the benefit of their employees, members or other stake-holders.

Industry bodies like FICCI, Institute of Company Secretary have rolled out programmes in preparation of the IDY.

The thrust of the IDY observation on June 21 is on harmonious mass Yoga demonstrations, in which millions of people participate, at thousands of venues.