Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi visits Sheila Dikshit's residence, condoles her demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to former Delhi chief minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit's residence here on Saturday and condoled her demise.

Modi, who was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, said Dikshit made a noteworthy contribution to the development of the national capital.

In a tweet, the prime minister conveyed his condolence to the family members and supporters of the 81-year-old Congress leader, who passed away here on Saturday.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development," he said.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

A three-time chief minister of Delhi, Dikshit passed away at a hospital here following a prolonged illness "Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi said in his tweet.

