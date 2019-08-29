PM Modi to launch Fit India Movement today

The nation-wide campaign aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday launch a 'Fit India' movement. The prime minister is also expected to administer a fitness pledge.

PM Modi made the announcement in his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' on August 25.

"I want to see you fit and make you fitness conscious," he had said.

He added a balanced and nutritious food was necessary.

"Due to lack of awareness - rich as well as poor - are suffering from malnutrition. A campaign on nutrition will be run in September across the country," he further said.

The nation-wide campaign aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives, a statement said.

The University Grant Commission (UGC) had earlier issued a letter to inform the universities to prepare for Fit India Movement to be held on August 29 -- the National Sports Day.

During today’s #MannKiBaat, I have made some requests to my fellow Indians:



Visit iconic places relating to Bapu as a part of his 150th Jayanti.



Travel to places related to nature and wildlife.



Strengthen Poshan Abhiyan.



Be a part of Fit India movement https://t.co/vfg9q3u0si — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2019

Ahead of the event launch, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "Tremendous supports are coming from all sections of the society to participate in the Fit India Movement to be launched by PM Narendra Modi ji on August 29 at 10 am. Chief Ministers, corporates and many icons are taking amazing steps to make the programme a grand success."