PM Modi conferred The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance

PM Modi conferred with The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conferred with The King Hamad Order of Renaissance by King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Manama.

While receiving the award PM Modi said, "I feel very honoured and fortunate to be awarded The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance. I am equally honoured by your majesty's friendship for me and for my country. I humbly accept this prestigious honour on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians."

"It is an honour for entire India. This is a symbol of the close and friendly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and India," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with the 'Order of Zayed', the UAE's highest civilian award, on Saturday as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two nations.

The award has earlier been bestowed on several world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Queen Elizabeth II and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

