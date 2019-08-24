PM Modi buys laddoo from Abu Dhabi outlet, launches RuPay card in UAE

Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi buys laddoo from Abu Dhabi outlet

After launching RuPay card in Singapore and Bhutan, PM Modi on Saturday launched it in UAE after he bought 1 kg laddoo from an Abu Dhabi outlet in exchange. With this, UAE has become the first Middle East country to initiate the Indian indigenous system of electronic payment.

The launch event was held at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi.

PM Narendra Modi made the first RuPay card payment in UAE by swiping it from a mock Chhappan Bhog Abu Dhabi outlet and purchased one-kilogram laddoo. The prime minister will offer it as a 'prasad' at Shreenathji Temple in Bahrain on Sunday.

Engaging with business.



PM @narendramodi meets business leaders in Abu Dhabi including key NRI businesspersons.



PM highlights economic opportunities in India and says that political stability and predictable policy framework makes India an attractive investment destination.

The Owner and Managing Director of Chhappan Bhog, Vinay Verma told Khaleej Times, "He bought one kilo of Muthichoor Laddoo by using the card."

"It is a great pleasure for us to be part of this ambitious launch. He is going to take it (the laddoo) to Bahrain as a Prasad for the temple. He said he is very keen that we use the RuPay card," said Verma.

During the launch, Mercury Payments Services of UAE and National Payments Corporation of India exchanged MoU to establish a technology interface between the payment platforms in the UAE and India.

In the presence of PM Modi, Simon Haslam, group chairman, on behalf of Mercury Payments Services and Arif Khan Pyarebhai, the chief digital officer on behalf of National Payments Corporation of India exchanged the MoU on RuPay Card.

Indian embassy released a press statement which said, "RuPay Cards will now be accepted at 175,000 merchant acceptance locations and 5,000 ATM and cash access locations within the UAE.

"Twelve major businesses outlets in the UAE will start accepting the RuPay card starting next week," Indian ambassador to the UAE, Navdeep Sing Suri announced during the official launch in Abu Dhabi.

RuPay is India's first domestic indigenous card with wide acceptance at ATMs, point of sale devices and e-commerce websites. It is a highly secure network that protects against cyber hacks and is India's version of Master Card and Visa.

