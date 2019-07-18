42 people fall ill after consuming food at fair in Rajasthan

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Forty-two people, including children, were admitted to a government hospital here after they complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and other food poisoning symptoms, a health official said on Thursday.

The people fell ill after consuming food at stalls put up in a fair in Basyalalu village of Dholpur district on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr C R Meena said.

He said most of the patients were discharged on Thursday after their health improved.

