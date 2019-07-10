Image Source : PTI Priyanka takes swipe over poor electricity supply in UP hospitals

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the Yogi Aditynath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the poor electricity supply to government hospitals, claiming saying the patients were being treated in light from mobiles.

"The meter of false claims by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is on, but the lights are lost from hospitals. The patients are being treated by lighting mobile torches or torches at many places. When will the people get relief from this lax system?" she tweeted attaching several newsreports.

The multiple news reports shared by Priyanka Gandhi talked about the patients being treated in Rae Bareli, Etawah, Sambhal and Lalitpur by doctors who put on mobile phone torches and torches to see the patients.

ALSO READ | Any chances of action against some BJP leaders thrashing government employees, asks Priyanka

ALSO READ | Few have courage like you: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweets in support of Rahul Gandhi's decision to resign

ALSO READ | Criminals roaming freely in UP, government has surrendered: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra