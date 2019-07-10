Priyanka takes swipe over poor electricity supply in UP hospitals

Wednesday, July 10, 2019
     
The multiple news reports shared by Priyanka Gandhi talked about the patients being treated in Rae Bareli, Etawah, Sambhal and Lalitpur by doctors who put on mobile phone torches and torches to see the patients. 

New Delhi Published on: July 10, 2019 7:58 IST
Image Source : PTI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the Yogi Aditynath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the poor electricity supply to government hospitals, claiming saying the patients were being treated in light from mobiles.

"The meter of false claims by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is on, but the lights are lost from hospitals. The patients are being treated by lighting mobile torches or torches at many places. When will the people get relief from this lax system?" she tweeted attaching several newsreports.

The multiple news reports shared by Priyanka Gandhi talked about the patients being treated in Rae Bareli, Etawah, Sambhal and Lalitpur by doctors who put on mobile phone torches and torches to see the patients. 

