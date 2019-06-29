Saturday, June 29, 2019
     
  4. Criminals roaming freely in UP, government has surrendered: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to twitter to open an attack on the Yogi Adityanath led government blaming them that they have surrendered before the criminals. 

Lucknow Published on: June 29, 2019 13:47 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government alleging that criminals are "roaming around freely, doing as they like" in Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet, she also sought to know whether the state government has "surrendered before criminals".

"In entire Uttar Pradesh criminals are roaming around freely, doing whatever they wish. Criminal incidents continue to happen but it has fallen on deaf ears of the BJP government. Has the Uttar Pradesh government surrendered before criminals?" the Congress general secretary tweeted.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party too had attacked the BJP government for "spurt in crime" in the state. 

