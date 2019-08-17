Parsi New Year: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi greets the Zoroastrian community

Image Source : PTI Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi greets the Zoroastrian community

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday greeted the people of the Zoroastrian community on the occasion of Navroz.

In a statement, Sonia Gandhi said, "Every new beginning is the chance to make most out of it", she added, while praying that the "coming year may further the spirit of happiness, peace, harmony and brotherhood." Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter and wrote, "Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Navroz."

Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Nowruz 🌈 pic.twitter.com/p2BLZIHO9P — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 17, 2019

Navroz, the Parsi New Year was celebrated across the world on Saturday. It is popularly referred to as Pateti and "Jamshedi Navroz" after the legendary King of Persia Jamshed who started the Parsi calendar. Parsis follow the religion of Zoroastrianism, one of the oldest known monotheistic religions.

ALSO READ | Criminal case filed against Priyanka Gandhi for her tweet on Pehlu Khan lynching case

ALSO READ | Raksha Bandhan: You cannot miss this adorable Twitter post by Priyanka Gandhi for brother Rahul