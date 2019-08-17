Saturday, August 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Parsi New Year: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi greets the Zoroastrian community

Parsi New Year: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi greets the Zoroastrian community

Navroz, the Parsi New Year was celebrated across the world on Saturday. It is popularly referred to as Pateti and "Jamshed Navroz" after the legendary King of Persia Jamshed who started the Parsi calendar. Parsis follow the religion of Zoroastrianism, one of the oldest known monotheistic religions.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2019 20:13 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi greets the Zoroastrian community 

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday greeted the people of the Zoroastrian community on the occasion of Navroz.

In a statement, Sonia Gandhi said, "Every new beginning is the chance to make most out of it", she added, while praying that the "coming year may further the spirit of happiness, peace, harmony and brotherhood." Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter and wrote, "Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Navroz." 

Navroz, the Parsi New Year was celebrated across the world on Saturday. It is popularly referred to as Pateti and "Jamshedi Navroz" after the legendary King of Persia Jamshed who started the Parsi calendar. Parsis follow the religion of Zoroastrianism, one of the oldest known monotheistic religions.

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryWoman held at Delhi airport for 'links' with pro-Khalistan group Next StoryDelhi BJP leaders meet LG Anil Baijal, demand expediting regularisation of illegal colonies  