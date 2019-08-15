Raksha Bandhan: You cannot miss this adorable Twitter post by Priyanka Gandhi for brother Rahul

Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother Rahul Gandhi on Raksha Bandhan

Through an adorable Twitter post, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Thursday wished brother Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Priyanka posted a cute childhood picture and expressed love for her brother on social media.

Priyanka referred to Rahul Gandhi as the 'best brother in the world' and said things haven’t changed much.

"I guess things haven’t changed that much, haan? ..best brother in the world!" read Priyanka Gandhi's Twitter post.

@RahulGandhi I guess things haven’t changed that much, haan?! 😘..best brother in the world! pic.twitter.com/rD3CrvHY8v — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 15, 2019

Even a few months back, the country witnessed the brother-sister bond when Priyanka Gandhi met Rahul Gandhi at the Kanpur airport in Uttar Pradesh. Pictures of their meeting were shared on the social media which showed the duo sharing some light-hearted moments.

Over the meeting, Rahul Gandhi had said, "Let me tell you what it means to be a good brother. What it means is that I am doing these massive long flights and I am going in a little helicopter squeezed up. And she is doing short flights and going in a big helicopter."

Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated across the country today, a day when women tie rakhis on the wrist of their brothers.

