After Rajya Sabha axes Article 370, time for Lok Sabha vote today

The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed a resolution revoking Article 370, the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, and paved way for bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories. The bill will be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha today.

Article 370 gave Jammu and Kashmir its own constitution and decision-making rights for all matters except defence, communications and foreign affairs.

The upper house had passed by a voice vote the resolution to abrogate Article 370 and the accompanying Article 35A ending seven decades of autonomous state government. The bill to split the state in two UTs-- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh -- was passed by 125 votes in favour and 61 against. Once the Lok Sabha approves the bill, the state can be split into two UTs - Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which won't have one. Stay tuned as we get you latest updates from the Parliament:

Parliament discusses Article 370: Latest Updates

8:13 am: Earlier on Monday, the Rajya Sabha also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, providing for 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections of upper castes in the state.

8:00 am: Lok Sabha will vote on the contentious Article 370 today. Home Minister Amit Shah will also address the lower house.

7:12 am: Congress issues three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in House today.

7:00 am: After Rajya Sabha axed Article 370 on Monday, now it is time for it to be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The bill is expected to get a smooth clearance in the lower house, courtesy NDA's comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha.

