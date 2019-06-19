Om Birla elected Speaker; PM Modi introduces council of ministers to Lok Sabha | Updates

BJP MP from Kota, Om Birla, has been elected as the speaker for the 17th Lok Sabha.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kota, Om Birla has been elected as the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved the motion to choose him. Om Birla's name was proposed by PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha and was supported by all major parties including Congress, TMC, DMK and BJD.

PM Modi hailed Om Birla for the development of his Lok Sabha constituency Kota. He said that from helping the poor to assisting the homeless, Birla has always played the role of a humanitarian before politician.

"It is a matter of great pride for the House and we all congratulate Om Birla Ji on being unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Many MPs know Birla Ji well. He has served in the state of Rajasthan as well," Prime Minister Modi said.

"I remember working with Om Birla Ji for a long time. He represents Kota,a place that is mini-India, land associated with education and learning. He has been in public life for years. He began as a student leader and has been serving society since then without a break," PM Modi added.

Modi further said that the Speaker has the duty to guide the House through tough moments of logjam and acute differences. He told the Speaker that he will be free to even scold him or people from the Treasury Benches if ever they misbehave.

Following this PM Modi introduced the council of ministers to the Lok Sabha.

ABOUT OM BIRLA

Om Birla defeated Congress' Ramnarayan Meena by a huge margin of 2.79 lakh votes in Lok Sabha election 2019.

Born in 1962 in Kota, Rajasthan. He started his political journey as a student leader from Gumanpura higher secondary school in 1978.

He went on to join Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). He was appointed president of Kota District. Later on he became BJYM's Rajasthan state president, a post he held for 6 consecutive years.

He went on to become national deputy president of BJYM.

Om Birla has also worked as a Parliamentary Secretary for Rajasthan Government, led by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje from 2003 to 2008.