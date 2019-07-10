Odisha gets highest ever allocation in railway sector

Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Odisha has received its highest ever allocation of Rs 5,993 crore in the railway sector in the Union Budget for 2019-20, an official said on Wednesday.

This is an increase in the allotment compared to last year, and also in comparison to the interim budget. This is the highest ever railway allotment to Odisha, the official from East Coast Railway (ECoR) said.

A total of Rs 5,940 crore was allocated in the interim budget, while last year the allotment was Rs 5,252 crore.

Several new railway projects have been sanctioned for Odisha in the Union Budget including allocations for passenger amenities, track renewal and repairs, bridges, electrification and staff amenities.

An allocation of Rs 180 crore has been made for passenger amenities.

A flyover at Baghuapal, two automatic coach washing plants at Bhubaneswar, new wheel lathe for Mancheswar Workshop, Angul Electric Loco Shed and Bondamunda are among the newly-announced railway projects for Odisha.

Besides, funds have been allocated for laying new railway tracks.

While Rs 400 crore have been allocated for the Haridaspur-Paradeep new line, Rs 350 crore has been granted for the Khurda Road-Bolangir new line.

Besides, the Angul-Sukinda Road new line got Rs 250 crore and Rs 150 crore was allocated for the Talcher-Bimlagarh new line.

