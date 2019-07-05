India will be a $3 trillion economy by this year: Nirmala Sitharaman | Highlights

Image Source : RSTV Nirmala Sitharaman said India will be a $3 trillion economy by this year

Here are the main highlights from FM Sitharaman’s speech

-The recent Lok Sabha election was charged with brimming desire for a bright and stable New India.

-Every section came to stamp their approval for a performing government, the voter turnout was highest.

-The people of India have validated their two goals for our country's future: national security and economic growth.

-We provided rejuvenated centre-state dynamic between 2014 and 2019, cooperative federalism, GST Council and a strident commitment to fiscal discipline; we have set the ball rolling for a New India.

-The average amount spent on food security per year approximately doubled during 2014-19 compared to preceding five years.

-The last mile delivery stood out, citizens in every nook and corner of the country felt the difference; our objective was and continues to be Mazbooth Desh Ke Liye Mazbooth Nagarik.

-The Indian economy will grow to become a $3 trillion economy in the current year itself. It is now the sixth largest in the world. 5 years ago it was at the 11th position.

- It took us over 55 years to reach $1 trillion dollar economy. But when the hearts are filled with hope, trust & aspiration, we in just 5 years, added $1 trillion.

-Quoting Chanakya Neeti sutra, The Finance Minister said, 'Kaarya purusha kare na lakshyam sampa dayate'. Meaning with determined human efforts the task will surely be completed.