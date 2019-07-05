Budget 2019: Twitterati explode with memes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech

Image Source : TWITTER Budget 2019: Twitterati explode with memes after FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech

The Union Cabinet Budget 2019 was presented by Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on July 5, 2019. The first full-time female Finance Minister of India presented the speech of PM Narendra Modi government's first budget of their second tenure today. Instead of a leather briefcase, the budget was enclosed in a 'bahi khata' which happens to be a red cloth folder that had the national emblem emblazoned on it in gold.

The speech began with the showcase of the Lok Sabha election results and how the ‘new India’ wants national security and economic growth to remain the focus. The ambitions of the government for the coming year were announced with various highlights that included 'Har Ghar Jal' for all rural houses and the claim that the country will be free from open-defecation on October 2 this year.

Meanwhile, Netizens made the best use of the occasion to create tools for satire or memes on social media. Check out how Twitterati reacted to the 2019 Budget with their comments.

The tweets were majorly inspired by the tax reforms as well as the raise in the amount of the tax benefit under Section 80C.