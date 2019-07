Nusrat, Mimi in Aap Ki Adalat: Watch TMC MPs sing Rabindra Sangeet, Bollywood hit music

Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty in Aap Ki Adalat with India Tv Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma

Trinamool Congress actors turned politicians, Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty on Aap Ki Adalat with India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma wove magic of Bangla and Hindi hit music.

While Mimi Chakraborty sang Kishore Kumar's hit song 'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna' while Nusrat relived Rabindra Sangeet.

Watch Trinamool Congress actor-MPs Nusrat Jahan @nusratchirps singing Rabindra Sangeet and @mimichakraborty singing Bollywood song



in #AapKiAdalat Tonight at 8

They are two of the youngest MP's in the 17th Lok Sabha.

