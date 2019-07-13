Nusrat, Mimi in Aap Ki Adalat: Why is Mamata irked over Jai Shri Ram slogans? Newly-elected TMC MPs come out in Didi's defence

Why is Mamata Banerjee irked over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans? Bengali film actors-turned-MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty, who were guests at India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat this week, came out in their didi's defence.

Asked by Rajat Sharma why Mamata Banerjee was once upset in public when some protesters shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, Nusrat Jahan said: " Taking God's name is not a crime, but when you involve politics and chant God's name with an intention to demean others, then it is wrong. I am saying this from a neutral ground.

"Suppose, every morning I wake up and shout 'Allahu Akbar' several times and try to give a political colour to it, people won't accept. One day you too will be fed up and you will shout at me. Those who were protesting should have shown respect to Didi, because she is after all the Chief Minister."

When Rajat Sharma said, the chief minister threatened to send the protesters to jail, Nusrat Jahan replied: "Well, nobody was sent to jail. Didi has the fighting spirit. It all comes to the issue of portrayal. If you have to chant God's name, chant 'Ma Kali' also, but you should not give a political touch to that."

Nusrat Jahan disclosed that on Eid ul-Fitr day, she received more than 10,000 'Jai Shri Ram' messages from those who were trolling her. "I thanked them for at least remembering God on the occasion of Eid. I'm very happy about it."

