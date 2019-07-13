Nusrat Jahan in Aap Ki Adalat: Won't lose faith by sporting sindoor, mangalsutra

Newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan, who tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nikhil Jain last month, shot back at religious leaders for questioning her marriage to a Jain.

Asked about an Islamic scholar from Bareilly who has said that Nusrat Jahan is no more a Muslim since she had married a Jain and had sported 'sindoor' and had worn Hindu marriage bangles, the Trinamool MP replied:" Nobody has the right to snatch away my religion and my faith (imaan). If I am not in direct contact with Allah, then I'm hoping that others too have also no such direct contact. Religion is a matter of faith and my faith is solid (pakka). By sporting 'sindoor' and wearing mangal sutra, I do not lose my faith."

Nusrat Jahan had recently performed Mangal Aarti during a Rath Yatra in Bengal with chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

She said: "I had pulled the Jagannath chariot in the past too in Mayapur (West Bengal). I was not married at that time. At that time, some people told me I have changed my religion. I genuinely feel that religion should be from the heart, not from the mind."

The Trinamool MP emphatically said: "Islam is my religion, which I have inherited from my father and my family. I have read the Hadees and Holy Qoran. My father taught me that one's religion comes from the heart.

