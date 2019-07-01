Noida: Man beats up wife, gives her triple talaq on road over Rs 30

Triple talaq

A 30-year-old woman was brutally thrashed by his husband and was given 'triple talaq' on Saturday after she asked him for Rs 30 to buy vegetables. The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Sabir. The incident took place ‌in Raoji Market in Greater Noida’s Dadri.

According to TOI reports, the woman identified as Zainab alleged that her husband Shabir hit her with a screwdriver. She said that the incident took place on June 29 when her husband lost his cool over Rs 30 and beaten up her on road.

The couple lived in Nai Abadi Mohalla in Dadri with their three daughters and a son. The police said after the assault she was taken to hospital and was released after the treatment. Zainab said that during the incident, her mother-in-law tried to remove her earrings but she objected to it.

"Zainab refused to give away the jewellery as it was given to her by us. Soon, her parents-in-law started beating her and did not allow any neighbour inside their house at that time,” Zainab’s father Mursaleen told TOI.

The woman in her complaint alleged that she was subjected to domestic violence by her husband and in-laws. “On Saturday evening, my husband Sabir, brother-in-laws Zakir and Idris, sister-in-law Sama and mother-in-law Najjo thrashed me. They also gave me electric shocks with a wire,” she told HT. “My husband divorced me by triple talaq, spat on my face and ousted me from the house,” she added further.

An FIR has been registered against Sabir, Najjo and his sister Shama at Dadri police station under IPC sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Meanwhile, accused Sabir has been released on bailafter challan uncder Section 151 of CrPC was issued against him. Two other accused are yet to be arrested.

The police said they would report the matter to the family court. "We will refer the matter to the family court as there is no official gazette notification on the issue of triple talaq. We are investigating the allegations of triple talaq," Dadri SHO Neeraj Malik told the Times of India.

