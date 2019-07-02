Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
Noida: 1 dead, 3 injured after land caves in at sector 62; investigation underway

One person was reported dead after the land of a building caved in. According to the reports, some labourers were trapped in the caved land, which was reported from Noida sector 62. Three of them were rescued safely while one succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, an inquiry has been set up over the incident.

New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2019 9:28 IST
One person was dead, while three others were injured after a portion of land caved in at a construction site in Noida on Monday. The incident was reported from a basement of a building in sector 62. 

Commenting on the incident, the police said, it appears a large part of the earth had been dug and a pit was being constructed. 

"We received information that at around 10 a.m. an accident occurred at a construction site in Noida's Sector 62 area. It appears that a large part of the earth had been dug and a pit was being constructed," the police said. 

"At some point during the construction work, the sand caved in, trapping the labourers. By the time they were rescued, one of the labourers received fatal injuries while the others survived. We are investigating the incident," said an officer from the Sector 58 police station.

